Viola M. (Minerva) Urbano, 87, of Avon, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at her home. She was the beloved wife of the late Philip O. Urbano. Born January 10, 1932, in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Minerva and Cira (Principe) Minerva. Raised in Brockton, she graduated from Brockton High School, class of 1949. In her early years, she worked as a clerk at the Charlestown Navy Yard and then worked for the Brockton Public Schools as a payroll clerk. Viola enjoyed traveling the world with her husband and going to the casino. She most especially enjoyed spending time with her family and her friends. She was active in the Avon Council on Aging for many years. In 2014, she was selected as the recipient of Channel 25 Fox News' Mother's Day Honoree. Viola was a devoted and loving mother, and a cherished friend to many. She is survived by her six children and their spouses, Margaret Clarkson and her husband Craig of Falmouth, Janice Brown and her husband Robert of North Falmouth, Philip Urbano Jr. and his wife JoCarol of Wrentham, Anne Savignano and her husband Richard of Brockton, Lawrence Urbano and his wife Karin of Holden and Bruce Urbano and his wife Cheryl of Raynham; her sister, Eva Roffo. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Sabino Minerva, Lena Almeida, Teresa Riedel and sister-in-law of the late Anne Princigalli. A funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of her soul on Monday, September 16, at 10 a.m. in St. Michael's Church, 87 North Main St., Avon. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Brockton. Calling hours in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Sunday from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019