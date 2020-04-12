|
Violet A. (Deal) Crowell, 94, of Brockton, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020. Born in London, England, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Winnifred (Hansen) Deal. Violet was a secretary at St. Paul Episcopal Church in Brockton, employed by Blue Cross and Blue Shield as a customer service representative until retirement, then continued as a receptionist at a local podiatrist office until she was 85. She was a prolific reader and enjoyed handcrafting, especially knitting. Violet was the wife of the late Charles W. Crowell; beloved mother of Cherry Kraus and her husband Roger of Brockton and Karl Crowell and his wife Sandy of Cedarville; loving grandmother of Nathan Crowell, Adam Crowell and his wife Kristen, Lisa Olivar and her husband Christopher, Derek Kraus, and Jennifer McCormack and her husband Michael; dear great-grandmother of 10; sister of the late Stanley and Clive Deal; and an aunt of many nieces and nephews. Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, a private funeral and burial were held. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center or . Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 12, 2020