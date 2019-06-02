|
|
Virginia C. (Allen) Masefield, 77, of East Bridgewater, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, May 16, 2019, as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was the beloved wife of John E. Masefield who also passed in the same accident. Virginia was born December 6, 1941, in Brockton, Mass. She was retired from the medical field, as a nurse, and home care provider and also worked as a waitress/hostess. She held positions at the Capeway Manor, and LePages Steakhouse. Virginia was a very artistic woman that loved to draw and paint, and taught her girls that same passion. Often as young children, she would gather up the pastel chalks and sketchbooks and take them to spend the day having a picnic, next to the waterfalls drawing pictures. She saw the beauty in everything and everyone. Virginia and her late husband John (Jack) Masefield shared the same love for food, and would be considered Foodies by todays terms. Jack being a professional chef, left them unlimited possibilities with his culinary skills. They would often seek out new or intriguing restaurants, dine on the cuisine and return home to recreate the recipes, with Jacks spin, making it even better. They enjoyed cooking together at home, and just being together doing everything. The smiles on their faces were usually there because they were with each other or thinking of the other one. Virginia was proceeded in death by her mother (Loretta D Allen) and her father (Lawrence F Allen). She is survived by her brother (Ronald Allen) and his wife Shirley. Her five daughters, Victoria, Veronica, Vanessa, Darlene and Nicole, 8 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren and many other loving family members and devoted friends. Following Cremation, all are welcome to attend the memorial gathering which will be held at Russell & Pica funeral home, 441 South Main Street, West Bridgewater on Tuesday, June 4, from 6 - 7 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. Private interment will be held in the VA National Cemetery, Bourne at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For guest book, visit Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on June 2, 2019