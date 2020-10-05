Virginia Lynch

Virginia "Faye" Lynch died October 1, 2020, peacefully in her sleep, at home surrounded by family. Although she was tiny, she had strong values which she instilled in her children. She gave her family hope and courage and reminded them of the preciousness of life and the importance of family. Her family brought her the biggest smiles and she was so proud of everyone that loved her. You couldnt let the straight face fool you, she had quite the sense of humor and feisty spirit. She treasured her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. Virginia was a devoted caregiver her entire life; she received the greatest pleasure in taking care of people and animals of all kinds. She will be dearly missed and forever in hearts of her loved ones. Her interests included her family, crocheting, playing darts, raising farm animals in her younger years. Virginia enjoyed traveling back home to Allagash, ME for vacations. Virginia is survived by her devoted and loving longtime companion Michael Handricken of Brockton, and her loving children Kim Bagdasarian of Bellingham, Michael Lynch (Lori) of NH, Dawn Dutra (Mike) of Brockton, her doting grandchildren, Grammie to Shannon Lynch- Garneau (Shawn), Nuna to Aubrie Bagdasarian, and Mimi to Cameron and Brenden Dutra and Jessica (Dutra) Medeiros. Adoring Great-Grammie to Mason, Ryan and Leanne. She also leaves her loving brother John and sister in-law Audrey OBrien of Dedham and caring sister Barbara Sears of Uncasville, CT The family would like to say a special thank you to all that helped keep her home, cared for her and loved her. Visitation will be held at the Conley Funeral Home 138 Belmont Street (rte. 123) Brockton on Thursday October 8, 2020 from 4 -7 p.m. Funeral service at 7pm. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Virginias name to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379 or Accent Care Hospice 30 Perwal St. 2nd Floor, Westwood, MA 02090 or the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oak Road. Waltham, MA 02452.
In following COVID guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing observed. There is a maximum of 40 people in the funeral home at any one time.