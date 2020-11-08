Virginia M. (Callahan) White, 89, of East Bridgewater passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020, after a period of declining health. Known as Gigi or Ginny to her family and friends, she was the only child of the late James Callahan and Josephine Callahan Howard. Born in Worcester, April 28, 1931, and raised in East Bridgewater, she was a 1949 graduate of East Bridgewater High School. After high school, Ginny attended hairdressing school and worked for Jordan Marsh and the John Hancock Insurance Company. She retired from Brockton Multi Service, where she worked in a group home where the residents thought the world of her and she of them. She was patient and kind and would take them on all kinds of adventures. Ginny helped her mother through the years with her mother's business, Jo's Spa, where she was always ready to lend a helping hand. Ginny will be remembered as a positive, caring, thoughtful, and generous person who saw the good in everyone. Ginny loved shopping, music (the famous crooners and Elvis Presley) traveling with her children, and spending time with her cherished grandchildren. She enjoyed meeting new people, conversations, and was a good friend, especially to her late lifelong friend Rita Balboni. Virginia was the beloved mother of Jo-Ann O'Brien and her husband Arthur of East Bridgewater, Patricia White of East Bridgewater, the late Robert J. and Michael J. White, and was the cherished Mimi of Kevin O'Brien and his wife Lisa, Geoff O'Brien, Corrie Dockrey, Benjamin White, and great-grandson, Aiden O'Brien. Her former daughter-in-law, Sherri Dockrey White, also survives her. Visiting hours with Covid-19 restrictions will be held in the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater, Monday, November 9, from 4-7 p.m. A private funeral service will be held in the funeral home Tuesday, November 10, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Central Cemetery, East Bridgewater. For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com
