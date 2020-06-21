Virginia Regas

Virginia (Votsotis) Regas, 85, of Brockton, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was the wife of the late James Regas, mother of Linda Lascuola and her husband Rick and Liz Michaels and her husband Steve, grandmother of Jennifer Lascuola, Andrew Michaels and Jason Michaels and sister of Cleo Castle. Mrs. Regas was a long term employee of Davis Clothing Co. She enjoyed going to casinos with her family and reading. Calling hours on Friday, June 26, from 10 -11 a.m. in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak St., Brockton followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment to follow in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church or the MSPCA. For full obituary and online guestbook, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, Brockton.
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 21, 2020.