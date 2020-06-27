Vivian C. (Gurney) Orcutt, 87, of Stoughton, formerly of Whitman, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital, after a period of failing health. She was the beloved wife for over 50 years of the late Charles B. Orcutt. She was born in Brockton, daughter of the late Guy W. and Bessie (McClellan) Gurney and a graduate of Whitman High School. Vivian was a lifelong resident of Whitman, before residing at the Copley at Stoughton. She worked at numerous jobs over the years, including John Hancock in Boston as an executive secretary, Toll House Gift Shop in Whitman, This and That Shop in Whitman, church secretary for the United Methodist Church in Whitman and Beltone in Brockton. She enjoyed traveling to Chatham, Plymouth and Onset. She liked doing crossword puzzles, reading, shopping, listening to Elvis Presley music, eating out and spending time with her family, also an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan especially, Tom Brady. She is survived by her son Bruce D. Orcutt and his wife Natalie of Brockton, her nieces, Kathy O'Keefe and her husband Bob of Rockland, Jennifer Donato and her husband James of Middleboro, Susan M. Johnson and her companion David Holmes of FL, her nephews, David Gurney and his wife Darlene of Wareham, John Gurney and his wife Lee of Arizona, also several great-nieces and nephews , including Crystal Villatoro, with whom she had a very close relationship. She was also the mother of the late Nancy L, Orcutt, sister of the late Sherman Gurney and Gloria L. Nordquist. All services will be private. Burial will be in the Colebrook Cemetery, Whitman In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the United Methodist Church, 503 South Ave., Whitman, MA 02382. For online condolences please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 27, 2020.