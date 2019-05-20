|
Walter B. "Wally" Balchunas, age 63, of Brockton, passed away from a sudden heart attack on May 17, 2019. Wally was a most giving, generous, and thoughtful person who would do anything he could for anyone else. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Patricia (Himmelman) Balchunas; his son, Steve; his daughter, Nicole and her fiance Brian Bonomo of California; his sister, Toni Lynch and husband Dan of Fla., and numerous family members and close friends. He was the exemplary family man who could and would do it all. Born and raised in Brockton, he graduated from Southeastern Regional (Vo Tech) High School and shortly after started Balchunas Electric Co. Inc. which is still in operation today. Most recently he was employed by the City of Brockton as wire inspector. Over his life, he enjoyed multiple passions that included an early career in professional drag racing and most recently, a passion for freshwater bass fishing that took him and his tightly knit group of friends up and down the East Coast. Wally will always be remembered for his enduring love for his family and friends, his beautiful smile and his incredible sense of humor. The laughter and love that he gave family and friends will never be replaced. Following cremation, all are welcome to his memorial calling hours on Wednesday, May 22, 4 - 8 p.m. at Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton. Private committal. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Wallys memory may be made to the Mass Bass Federation (Youth programs) see Mass Bass Federation Facebook page for directions. For tribute wall and other info please visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on May 20, 2019