Walter Chojnacki, age 85, of N. Easton, died on June 10, 2020, at his home, under the care of his family and hospice. He was the loving husband of Anne (Harvey) Chojnacki for 60 years. Walter was born and raised in Chelsea, son of the late Andrew and Anna Chojnacki, and lived in N. Easton for 60 years. A graduate of Everett Vocational High School, Walter was a printer by trade. He worked at Winthrop Printing in South Boston for many years, and in his retirement, at Bosworth Printing in Stoughton. Walter enjoyed working around his yard and built several stone walls with his own hands. He also enjoyed playing with the family dogs, Sebastian, Missy, Violet, and Maya. Walter was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 238 in N. Easton. He will be remembered as a kind and loving man who cherished time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Walter was the father of Regina Nevins and her husband Paul of Brockton, Pegge Fernandes and her husband Daniel of S. Easton, Peter Chojnacki of N. Easton, Mary Kyne of N. Easton, and Bernadette Lynch of Walpole. He was the doting grandfather of Michael and Colleen Nevins, Eric and Adam Fernandes, Justine and Erin Chojnacki, Shannon (Kyne) MacDonald, Sean and Christopher Kyne, and Kelly (Lynch) Brightbill, Meaghan, and Joseph Lynch. He also leaves two great-grandchildren, Hailey and Cole Nevins, and was the brother of the late Mary Pierzchala. Walter leaves several nieces and nephews, who held a special place in his heart. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for their continued kindness, care, and friendship over the years. Thank you to Old Colony Hospice for providing comfort and support. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private. Please consider making a donation in Walters name to The Payton Center, 518 Washington Street, N. Easton, MA 02356, or to Immaculate Conception Church, 193 Main Street, N. Easton, MA 02356. Please send condolences to Walters family to www.conleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 14, 2020.