|
|
Walter E. Kilroy, 80, of Halifax, passed away peacefully at his home on Christmas morning, December 25, 2019. Walter is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Marie "Gail" Kilroy; his four children, Kevin and Christine of Halifax, Lisa McGrath and her husband Dan of East Sandwich and Bob and his wife Deb of Upton; along with his two grandchildren whom he adored, Shauna and her husband Gabe Andrade and Julia. He is also now survived by his great-grandson, Evan Lucas Andrade, born December 29, 2019. In addition, Walter is survived by two of his sisters, Linda Murray and Kathy Grogan, and one of his brothers, Bobby Kilroy and his wife Margie. He was predeceased by older brother, Richard and wife Pat; older sister, Barbara and husband Dave; Linda Murrays husband, James; and Kathy Grogans husband, Jimmy. Born March 6, 1939, to Alfred Leo and Ruth Kilroy, Walter was raised on Mission Hill in Boston. Walter devoted his life and career to the protection of animals. He worked over 45 years for the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, most recently having served as its Director of Law Enforcement. During his career, he was instrumental in drafting and lobbying for the passage of significant legislation to strengthen protections for animals against inhumane treatment and cruelty. A celebration of life will be held at Meadow Brook Restaurant, 1486 Main Street, Hanson, on Saturday, January 11, at 1 p.m. For directions and to sign Walter's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 4, 2020