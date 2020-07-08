1/
Walter E. Meagher
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter E. Meagher, Ret. USAF MSGT 88, of Kansas City, MO, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Walter was born February 14, 1932 to Frederick and Elsie (Johnson) Meagher in Brockton, MA. He was preceded in death by both parents, a sister, Mary and brother, Frederick, Jr. Survived by his loving wife, Roberta; four children: Raymond; Mary; Judith;; Thomas; Andrew. Visitation 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville, MO. Funeral will follow at 11:30 a.m. Memories of Walter and the complete obituary may be viewed at meyersfuneralchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Meyers Funeral Chapel - Northland
401 Main St.
Parkville, MO 64152
(816) 741-0251
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved