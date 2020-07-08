Walter E. Meagher, Ret. USAF MSGT 88, of Kansas City, MO, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Walter was born February 14, 1932 to Frederick and Elsie (Johnson) Meagher in Brockton, MA. He was preceded in death by both parents, a sister, Mary and brother, Frederick, Jr. Survived by his loving wife, Roberta; four children: Raymond; Mary; Judith;; Thomas; Andrew. Visitation 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville, MO. Funeral will follow at 11:30 a.m. Memories of Walter and the complete obituary may be viewed at meyersfuneralchapel.com