Walter H. Johnson, 88, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. He was the husband of 57 years of the late Dorothy A. (Maguire) Johnson. Born in Dorchester, he was raised and educated in the Ashmont section of Dorchester and was a graduate of the Dorchester High School for Boys. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, Vietnam veteran and member of the Seabees M.C.B.12. Mr. Johnson was a resident of Easton for the past 20 years, previously spending over 45 years in Stoughton. He worked as the Director of Operations for the Sharon School System for over 15 years, retiring at age 71. Prior to working in Sharon, he worked in the same capacity at Carney Hospital in Dorchester for over 26 years and Goddard Hospital for several years. While living in Stoughton, he served on several boards and was very involved in town politics serving as a selectman for over 15 years and member of the Board of Health. He was a member of the VFW Post 328 in Stoughton and was the past Grand Knight at the Knights of Columbus, Council 200 in Stoughton. He was a U.S. Navy Plankowner and was a crewmember for the commissioning of the U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 12. In his free time, he enjoyed the ocean, reading, watching Jeopardy, boating and spending time in Dennisport with his beloved family and faithful furry friend Bristol. Mr. Johnson was the loving father of Steven H. Johnson and his wife Marianne, Linda M. O'Connor and her husband Jack all of North Easton and Mark E. Johnson and his wife Jeannie of Mansfield. He was the brother of the late William Johnson. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews, including Ruthie Dean of E. Boston. Funeral will be held in the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), Stoughton, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 8:45 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at the Immaculate Conception Church, Easton, at 10 a.m. Visiting hours Friday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will take place at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Donations in Walter's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Rd., Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910, or at vva.org. Obituary and guest book at www.farleyfh.com. Published in The Enterprise on May 16, 2019