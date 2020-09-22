Walter L. Salamone, 96, of Brockton, died peacefully at home on September 19, 2020. He was a purple heart recipient, serving in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was an auto mechanic for the U.S. Government for many years until his retirement. Walter was a communicant of St. John the Baptist Church in Quincy and was a member of Sons of Italy and the VFW. His favorite hobby was fishing on the Cape Cod Canal with his brothers. Walter was the husband of the late Edith T. (Doyle) Salamone; beloved father of Gary (and his wife Catherine), Richard (and his wife Judith), and Raymond (and his late wife Phyllis) Salamone, all of Brockton, and Lena "Lee" Meehan (and her husband Robert) of Quincy; loving grandfather of Steven, Kevin, Joey, Billy, James, Alicia, and Gary Jr.; great-grandfather of 8; brother of the late Rose M. Hallin, Constance Morreale and Samuel, Anthony V., and John J. Salamone; and an uncle of many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to calling hours Thursday 4-8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 N. Main St., Brockton, his funeral service Friday at 10 a.m. in Waitt Funeral Home and burial at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com
