Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
Burial
Following Services
Melrose Cemetery
Walter R. Tangstrom Obituary
Walter R. "Wally" Tangstrom, age 73 of Brockton died January 25, 2020, at Seasons Hospice in Milton, after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was the loving husband of Cynthia A. (Johnson) Tangstrom. Wally was the father of Christine Tangstrom and Heather McDonough and her husband Matthew all of Brockton and grandfather of Zachary Hunter McDonough and Rebecca Lynn McDonough. He was also the brother of Albert Tangstrom of Abington, Donna McPherson of Middleboro, Stephen Tangstrom of Hull and Catherine Tangstrom of Virginia. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home 138 Belmont St. (rte. 123) Brockton on Wednesday 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday at 10 a.m. followed by burial in Melrose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Walters name to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148. For complete obituary and online condolences, please visit conleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 28, 2020
