Walter S. Kazlowski, age 76, of Abington, died August 28, 2019, at home surrounded by the love of his family. He was the devoted husband of Jo-Ann (Dupuis) Kazlowski for fifty years. He was born and raised in Brockton, son of the late Walter J. and Stefania (Petravicz) Kazlowski and was a 1961 graduate of Brockton High School. He was drafted and served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Walter's entire career was spent with the New England Telephone Company and he retired as a foreman in 1999. A devoted father, he served as the Vice President of the Abington Music Parents Association and never missed a show. Walter loved reading, long drives, fishing, and spending time in his yard gardening. Above all else, he treasured spending time with his family, and spoiling his three grandchildren, Abigail, Joshua, and Kaitlyn. He would often be seen riding his John Deere down the street with one in his lap and two more in the bright red trailer. Walter was the first to lend a hand, the last to complain, and was kind beyond measure. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Anthony Kazlowski and his wife Michelle of Peabody, and Aimee Kellstrand and her husband Eric of Abington. He also leaves his sister, Kathryn Orlosky and her husband Bruce of Middleboro; Jo-Ann's siblings, David, Peter, John,and Janine Couture; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. All are invited to attend his funeral Mass on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Christ the King Church, 42 Wendell Ave., Brockton. Burial in Calvary Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Walter's name to the Vietnam Vets of America at https://vva.org/donate. For online condolences, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Services.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 30, 2019