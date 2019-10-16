|
Wayne F. Wolcott Sr. of Wareham, age 67, passed away peacefully after a long illness on the morning of Oct. 13, 2019. Wayne was the devoted husband of his beloved wife Debora (DiTocco) for 38 years; father of Wayne F. Wolcott Jr. and fiance Laurie Rodrigues of Calif., and Kristen Wolcott of Wareham; loving grandfather of Michael Sawyer III and Alexis Sawyer both of Wareham; loving brother of Harvey Wolcott and wife Kathy of North Port, Fla., David Wolcott and wife Janice of Kingston, Roger Wolcott and wife Joanne of Middleboro, Kevin Wolcott and wife Felicia of St. Augustine, Fla., Mark Wolcott of Abington, Gerry Wolcott of Pittsfield, and Gail Ricketson and husband Brad of Urbana, Ill.; many nieces and nephews. Son of the late Harvey and Edna Wolcott, Wayne was born and raised in Abington, before moving to Hanson and then to Wareham. Wayne worked at Tedeschi Food Shops and Imperial Distribution. Wayne was known for his quick wit and his sense of humor. He was an avid sports enthusiast. Wayne coached JBA basketball and Wareham Youth Soccer. He was a member of the Cellar, Polish Club, and BAMF softball teams. He also enjoyed playing golf. Funeral from the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, Abington, Monday, Oct. 21, at 8 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in St. Bridget Church, Abington, 9 a.m. Visitation Sunday 4 to 8 p.m. Interment in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Abington. For directions, donations, online guest book, please visit www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 16, 2019