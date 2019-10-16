Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
(781) 878-2112
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
8:00 AM
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Bridget Church,
Abington,, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Wolcott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne F. Wolcott Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne F. Wolcott Sr. Obituary
Wayne F. Wolcott Sr. of Wareham, age 67, passed away peacefully after a long illness on the morning of Oct. 13, 2019. Wayne was the devoted husband of his beloved wife Debora (DiTocco) for 38 years; father of Wayne F. Wolcott Jr. and fiance Laurie Rodrigues of Calif., and Kristen Wolcott of Wareham; loving grandfather of Michael Sawyer III and Alexis Sawyer both of Wareham; loving brother of Harvey Wolcott and wife Kathy of North Port, Fla., David Wolcott and wife Janice of Kingston, Roger Wolcott and wife Joanne of Middleboro, Kevin Wolcott and wife Felicia of St. Augustine, Fla., Mark Wolcott of Abington, Gerry Wolcott of Pittsfield, and Gail Ricketson and husband Brad of Urbana, Ill.; many nieces and nephews. Son of the late Harvey and Edna Wolcott, Wayne was born and raised in Abington, before moving to Hanson and then to Wareham. Wayne worked at Tedeschi Food Shops and Imperial Distribution. Wayne was known for his quick wit and his sense of humor. He was an avid sports enthusiast. Wayne coached JBA basketball and Wareham Youth Soccer. He was a member of the Cellar, Polish Club, and BAMF softball teams. He also enjoyed playing golf. Funeral from the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, Abington, Monday, Oct. 21, at 8 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in St. Bridget Church, Abington, 9 a.m. Visitation Sunday 4 to 8 p.m. Interment in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Abington. For directions, donations, online guest book, please visit www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now