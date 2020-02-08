|
Wayne J. "Duke" Duquette, age 66, of North Conway, N.H., and a longtime resident of East Bridgewater, died on February 5, 2020. Born February 21, 1953, to the late Barbara Mariani and Donald Duquette, he was predeceased by his brother, Peter Duquette, and sister-in-law, Dottie Duquette. Wayne was a graduate of West Bridgewater High School. He worked at Shaws Warehouse for over 30 years and was also a great painter, father and grandfather. Wayne had a huge love for his dogs, his family and a passion for New England sports, and always enjoyed watching with family and friends. Some of his best memories include his Shaw's Warehouse softball family and often reminisced about those "good ole days". Wayne will be greatly missed by his son, Dustin Duquette and his partner Heather Saufler of North Conway, N.H.; and daughter, Michelle Wrightington and her husband Brian of Center Conway, N.H.; and his two grandchildren whom he adored, Rylee and Abbey Wrightington; brothers, Donald Duquette Jr., Kenneth Duquette and wife Susanne; and sister, Susan Foster and her husband Douglas; and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Wayne's life will be held in the spring.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 8, 2020