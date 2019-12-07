|
Wayne L. Lyon, age 90, of Brockton, died peacefully at his home, Thursday, December 5, 2019, following a brief illness. Wayne was the loving husband of Barbara (Waugh) Lyon for 67 years. Born, raised and educated in Brockton, he was the son of the late Merton and Ruth (Leighton) Lyon, and had been a lifelong resident. Wayne served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division. For many years, he was a self-employed mason and retired as a custodian from the City of Brockton School Department. Wayne had been a member of Local 5 in Brockton and of Brockton. He enjoyed time with his family and working around his home and yard. Wayne was the father of Linda Marshall and her husband Dennis and Leonard Lyon both of Brockton. He is also survived by five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; his sister, Patricia Dube of Phoenix, Ariz.; and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Virginia Speck and Elaine Burbank. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Monday, December 9, 4-7 p.m. The funeral procession will gather at the funeral home Tuesday at 9 a.m. for a funeral Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 7, 2019