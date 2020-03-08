Home

Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
298 Barlows Landing Road
Pocasset, MA
View Map
Wayne Webber Obituary
Wayne Webber, 78, died peacefully in his Gray Gables home on Saturday, February 29. He was the beloved husband of 47 years to the late Betty (Montuori) Webber. Wayne is survived by their 3 children, Wayne Webber Jr. of Bridgewater, Kim Webber of Raynham, David Webber and wife Mary of Bridgewater, and one grandchild, Matthew Webber of Bridgewater.
A church service will be held at First Baptist Church, 298 Barlows Landing Road, Pocasset on Saturday, March 14 at 10am. Visitation with the family will be from 9-10am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to In Touch Ministries, P.O. Box 7900, Atlanta, GA 30357; or Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201.
For directions, online condolences, & to read the full obituary please visit www.nickersonbournefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 8, 2020
