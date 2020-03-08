|
Wayne Webber, 78, died peacefully in his Gray Gables home on Saturday, February 29, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 47 years to the late Betty (Montuori) Webber. Wayne is survived by their 3 children, Wayne Webber Jr. of Bridgewater, Kim Webber of Raynham, David Webber and wife Mary of Bridgewater; and one grandchild, Matthew Webber of Bridgewater. A church service will be held at First Baptist Church, 298 Barlows Landing Road, Pocasset, on Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m. Visitation with the family will be from 9-10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to In Touch Ministries, P.O. Box 7900, Atlanta, GA 30357; or Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201. For directions, online condolences and to read the full obituary, please visit www.nickersonbournefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 8, 2020