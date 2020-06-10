Weston Wyman Perkins, 84, died peacefully on Sunday, June 7 at a Lewiston, ME, nursing facility that ended a long and courageous battle with Parkinsons disease. He was surrounded by his wife of 65 years, Phyllis (Darling) Perkins, and his daughters as he graduated into the arms of Jesus, his Lord and Savior. Wes was born on December 4, 1935 in Abington, MA to Weston Wentworth Perkins and Ruth (Wyman) Perkins, both having predeceased him. He was a graduate of Abington High School, was active in his church, and met his beloved wife at youth group. Wes worked for many years as a Leasing Manager for Barboza Auto dealerships in MA before starting his own company, Business Wheels, in 1983. Wes was highly involved in his church and the local community throughout his life. He was an Assessor for the Town of East Bridgewater, MA, a member of The Gideons International and served as Executive Director of CATRALA for many years. After moving to Maine, Wes and Phyllis opened their home as foster parents, and Wes drove tour buses, including being the team bus driver for the Portland Sea Dogs for 9 seasons. His many interests included hunting, fishing, camping, antique cars and baseball. He will be lovingly remembered as a devoted Christian, husband, father, brother, son, friend, grandfather, and great-grandfather. In addition to his wife, Wes is survived by five daughters, Diane Dube, of Abington, MA, Patty Sawyer, and her husband, David, of Sebago, ME, Cheryl Cutliffe, and her husband Dick, of Litchfield, ME, Gail Solomita, and her husband Bob, of Caribou, ME, and Jennifer Dassow, and her husband, Stacy, of Lima, Peru; his siblings, Virginia Smith (predeceased), Wayne Perkins and Gail Rogers; eleven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Thursday, June 11 at the Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta, ME, with calling hours from Noon to 2 p.m., and funeral following calling hours. Interment immediately following the funeral at the Litchfield Plains Cemetery. Mask and social distancing are encouraged. Those who wish may contribute in Wes memory to the American Parkinson Disease Association.



