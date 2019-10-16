|
Wilbur F. "Dizzy" Porter Jr., 85, of East Bridgewater passed away peacefully October 11, 2019, at St. Joseph's Manor. He was the husband of 65 years to Jean (Thorburn) Porter; father of Betty-Jean, Nancy and John; grandfather of two granddaughters and four grandsons; and great-grandfather of two great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters. His funeral service will be held in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rte. 58 at the rotary), Whitman, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10-10:45 a.m. followed by a Masonic service at 10:45 a.m. Burial will follow in the Northville Cemetery, Oak Street, East Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379, or Puritan Lodge AF & AM, c/o Christopher Dodge, 7 Central Place, Buzzards Bay, MA 02532. For full obituary, online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 16, 2019