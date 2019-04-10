Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leighton-Mackinnon Funeral Home
4 W Washington St
Hanson, MA 02341
(781) 447-2344
Resources
More Obituaries for William Balfour
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Balfour

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Balfour Obituary
William "Bill" Balfour, of Halifax, passed away April 4, 2019, at the age of 85. He was predeceased by his sisters, Margaret (Balfour) Lemme, Flora "Betty" Balfour; and his brothers, N. Wyman Balfour and Robert Balfour. He is survived by his sister, Priscilla Balfour of Napoleon, Ohio. He was the beloved husband for 63 years of Ann (Schatz) Balfour of Halifax; loving father of Carol (Balfour) Waterman of Halifax; William Balfour Jr. and his wife Jenny of Bridgewater and James Balfour of Durham, Maine; dear grandfather of Robert Balfour of Lisbon, Maine, Heather Balfour of Durham, Maine, Sandra Waterman of Halifax, Mikayla Balfour of Bridgewater; and great-grandfather of Harper Balfour. Also survived by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. Born March 14, 1934, in Weymouth, he was the son of the late Wyman and Flora (Smith) Balfour. Bill was a talented carpenter who built 4 beautiful homes for his family in East Bridgewater and Halifax. He worked for Richard Tibbetts for many years building homes throughout the South Shore area. Bill loved the outdoors and could often be seen on his tractor in his large yard or walking his dog. He was an avid Red Sox fan. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service with a reception to follow on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Halifax Congregational Church, 503 Plymouth St., Halifax, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the . To write an online condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements by Leighton-MacKinnon Funeral Home, Hanson.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now