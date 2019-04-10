|
William "Bill" Balfour, of Halifax, passed away April 4, 2019, at the age of 85. He was predeceased by his sisters, Margaret (Balfour) Lemme, Flora "Betty" Balfour; and his brothers, N. Wyman Balfour and Robert Balfour. He is survived by his sister, Priscilla Balfour of Napoleon, Ohio. He was the beloved husband for 63 years of Ann (Schatz) Balfour of Halifax; loving father of Carol (Balfour) Waterman of Halifax; William Balfour Jr. and his wife Jenny of Bridgewater and James Balfour of Durham, Maine; dear grandfather of Robert Balfour of Lisbon, Maine, Heather Balfour of Durham, Maine, Sandra Waterman of Halifax, Mikayla Balfour of Bridgewater; and great-grandfather of Harper Balfour. Also survived by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. Born March 14, 1934, in Weymouth, he was the son of the late Wyman and Flora (Smith) Balfour. Bill was a talented carpenter who built 4 beautiful homes for his family in East Bridgewater and Halifax. He worked for Richard Tibbetts for many years building homes throughout the South Shore area. Bill loved the outdoors and could often be seen on his tractor in his large yard or walking his dog. He was an avid Red Sox fan. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service with a reception to follow on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Halifax Congregational Church, 503 Plymouth St., Halifax, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the . To write an online condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements by Leighton-MacKinnon Funeral Home, Hanson.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 10, 2019