William C. Pedro Sr. Obituary
William C. Pedro Sr., 76, of Middleboro, and formerly of Buzzards Bay and Bridgewater, passed away on May 5, 2019, at Tobey Hospital in Wareham. He was the husband of the late Susan (Escobar) Pedro; son of the late Thomas and Lila (Westgate) Pedro; and stepson of Florence Pedro. He is survived by his son, William C. Pedro Jr. of Taunton; his siblings, Joseph Pedro, James Pedro, Carol St. Don, and Valerie Berry. William is also survived by his former wife, Sandra Look; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughters, Laurie Tingley, Lisa Pedro, and his siblings, Janice Harling and Thomas Pedro III. Bill loved listening to country music and traveling. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 9-11 a.m. at the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater, followed by a service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Central Cemetery in Carver. For online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on May 8, 2019
