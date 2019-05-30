|
William "Billy" Edward Gannon, lifelong resident of Abington, died May 28, 2019, at age 73. He was the loving son of the late Bill and Peg Gannon; loving brother of Martha Daniels and husband Dick, Margaret Bogus and husband Gerard, Joseph Gannon and wife Julia, and the late Mary Gannon; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Billy graduated and played football from both the Abington High School and Northeastern University. He was a former executive for Mobil Oil. Visitation will be held at the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, Abington, on Saturday, June 1, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., followed by a service at 3 p.m. Interment will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Billy to St. Vincent De Paul Society, 455 Plymouth St., Abington, MA 02351. For directions and online guest book www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 30, 2019