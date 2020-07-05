William E. (Sonny) Longe, Jr. 83, of Brockton passed away peacefully at his home on June 29, 2020. Bill was born in Newport News, VA on February 10, 1937, to the late William, Sr. & Pauline (Deligola) Longe. A retired Brockton Fire Fighter and carpenter by trade, Bill was a lifelong Patriots and Red Sox fan and an experienced fisherman who loved fishing with his sons and friends in both New England and Florida. Bill is survived by wife, Barbara (Newell); children, William E. Longe III and wife Crystal, Terriann Longe, Robert C. Longe and wife Jean, Charles J. Longe and wife Norma; step-children, George W. Lea and Julie Taylor, Susan E. Pelaggi, Richard P. Lea and wife Pam. Bill leaves behind 13 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and another one due any day! And many cousins, nieces and nephews. Brother to Jean Dickerson and Irene Wise, Bill was also father of the late Janice M. Longe, and former husband of the late Claudette M. (Thibault) Longe. Calling hours will be from 9:00AM to 11:00AM, followed by funeral services from 11:00AM to 12:00PM on Wednesday, July 8th, at the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 So. Main St., (Rt.28) West Bridgewater. Private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to; Brockton Fire Fighter Relief Association, PO Box 3341, Brockton, MA 02304. For directions visit www. Russellpicafuneralhome.com