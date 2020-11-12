William E. "Bill" Lounsbury, age 73, of Taunton passed away peacefully at home on November 7, 2020. William is survived by his wife, Dianne (Baggia) Lounsbury; his daughter, Kristin A. Lounsbury-Jenkins of Barrington, RI, and Duxbury, and her companion, Aaron M. Sells; son and daughter-in-law, Mark W. and Alison H. Connell-Lounsbury of Taunton; dear granddaughters, Victoria and Violet Jenkins and Cecilia Lounsbury. Bill is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Maureen Lounsbury; nieces, Melissa Lounsbury-Maling and Jill Lounsbury-Berry; and many Baggia family relatives. Bill was the son of the late Eugene and Evelyn Lounsbury; father-in-law of the late Jeffrey B. Jenkins. An avid golfer, Bill leaves behind his Segregansett golf friends. Services were held privately by the immediate family. Arrangements are under the care of the O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Memorial donations in memory of Bill may be made to Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, One Edgewater Drive Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062. Visit our web site www.okeefewade.com
