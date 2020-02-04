Home

William F. Farwell, 87, a lifelong resident of Brockton, passed away Feb. 2, 2020. Son of the late Louis and Grace (Deeth) Farwell, he served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and as a police officer for the City of Brockton for 30 years until retirement. Bill then served excise warrants and was an assistant at Waitt Funeral Home. He enjoyed camping, hunting, and making doll houses and miniatures. Bill was the beloved husband of Rose (Prouty) Farwell for 65 years; loving father of William L. Farwell (and Susan Beth) of Tennessee, James Farwell (and Karen) of Brockton, Laura Steeves (and Robert) of Virginia, Thomas Farwell (and Tania) of Colorado, and Susan Farwell of Virginia; devoted grandfather of Kristen (and Justin), William Billy (and Angela), Matthew (and Michelle), Jamie (and Al), Jill (and Luke), Amanda, Tim, Hannah (and Tyler), Nicholas, Cheyenne, Tomias, and Tuckah, and the late Jason Farwell; great-grandfather of Ashleigh, McKenzie, Madison, L.B., Kami, Cora, Maeve, Dylan, Mia, Savannah, Reese, Olive, Jacoby, and Echo May; brother of Mary (Farwell) Crocker of Brockton and the late Robert Farwell, Lewis Farwell, Charles Farwell, James Farwell, Alice (Farwell)(Fenstermaker) Jones, and Grace (Farwell) (Lambert) Cords; brother-in-law of many; and an uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. All are welcome to calling hours Thurs. 4-7 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, funeral service Fri. at 10:30 a.m. in Waitt Funeral Home and burial at Melrose Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to , Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, or . Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 4, 2020
