William F. Mallon, 72, of Carver and East Bridgewater passed away Friday April 3, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Marguerite E. Mallon. He was the son of the late Douglas Mallon and Norma Mallon, the brother of Maureen Cobbett and husband Richard, late Kimberly Pfistner, late Glenn Mallon. William was the loving father of Scott Mallon of Plymouth, Shane Mallon and wife Bridget of Carver, Rebecca Halloran and son in-law Thomas of Buzzards Bay. He is survived by seven grandchildren along with many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



