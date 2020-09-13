1/1
William F. Toomey
William F. Toomey, age 90, of Brockton, died peacefully at his home, September 9, 2020. Bill was the loving husband for 63 years of Mary (Bennett) Toomey. Lifelong of Brockton, he was the son of the late Jeremiah and Joanna (Hallissey) Toomey. Bill was a graduate of Brockton High School and for 50 years was employed at Sears, Roebuck and Company in Brockton. Following his retirement in 1998, Bill was able to enjoy time with his family and friends. He had been a longtime communicant of St. Colman and Our Lady of Lourdes Churches. He will be remembered as a true gentleman. In addition to his wife Mary, Bill is survived by his children William F. Toomey, Jr. of Quincy, Stephen J. Toomey of Nashua, NH, Michael E. Toomey of Brockton, Kathleen Karalus of Middleboro and Mary Hennessey of Brockton. He was the grandfather of Megan, James, Christian, William, Phillip, Kelly, Samantha, Jonathan, Bryan, Amy, Victoria and Maxwell and great grandfather of Lyla. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123) Brockton, Tuesday, September 15, 8:30-9:30 am. A funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 10:00 am, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. In following COVID-19 guidelines, masks must be worn, and social distancing observed. For online condolences please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Services.

Published in The Enterprise on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
SEP
15
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
SEP
15
Burial
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
