William F. Washburn of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, formerly of Middleborough, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 4th, 2020. He was 97. A Lieutenant in the 351st Bomb Group of the Army Air Forces, Bill flew over 30 missions as a navigator in WWII. After the war, he moved to New York where he married his first wife, Marie Bobb and was father to his son, Rik. After Maries death, he married Jean Lashbrook and moved to New Jersey with her three children. In 1965, they moved to Middleborough where Bill worked his way up to become president of Robertson Factories. At his retirement in 1985, he became the president of the Middleboro Trust Company, helping them merge with Rockland Trust. In 1988, he moved to West Palm Beach where he spent the remainder of his retirement golfing, playing bridge and growing tomatoes. After Jeans death in 2007, Bill married Ying Zhang and they could often be spotted eating oysters at Spotos Restaurant. His third wife, Ying, took good care of him in his later years. Bill and Ying loved each other, and let Bill spend the last years of his life happily. Bill was sharp, quick-witted and seemingly always two steps ahead until the very end. He devoted his life to caring and providing for his family. He is preceded in death by his wives, Marie and Jean. He is survived by his wife, Ying; his son and daughter-in-law, Rik and Sue Washburn; his granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Erin and Chris Griffith; his great-grandsons, CJ and Wesley Griffith; his grandson, William Washburn; and his Miniature English Bulldog, Terri. A Graveside Service for close family members will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, June 11th, 2020. A proper military memorial service for relatives and friends will be held later this Fall. Details will be posted to williamfwashburn.com when they are available. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the 351st bomb group (351st.org). For online condolences, please visit our website: www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508-947-3600
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 11, 2020.