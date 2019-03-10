Home

William Franklin Wood, age 66, of Brockton, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Born November 22, 1952, in Brockton, he was the son of the late William Batchelder Wood and Alice Edith (Franklin) Wood. Raised in East Bridgewater, he graduated from East Bridgewater High School. He was a devoted and caring father and "Grampi". He loved hosting family gatherings, baking for family and friends, and was generous with his time and energy. He was an avid Patriots fan, enjoyed spending time outdoors and caring for backyard birds and woodchucks. He is survived by his daughter, Laura E. Kennedy and husband Adam Kennedy of Milton; his son, William C. Wood and husband Christopher Wallenberg of Jamaica Plain; his beloved grandchildren, Aria and Jace Kennedy; his siblings, Judith Handy of Plymouth, Carole Wood of Dubois, Wyoming, Ronnie Wood, Diane Wood of Alpine, Alabama, Debbie Wood of Brockton, Stephen Wood of Middleborough, Connie Wood of Dubois Wyoming, and David Wood of Brockton; he is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services are private with interment at Elmwood Cemetery in East Bridgewater. Donations can be made to the College Savings Plan for Aria and Jace Kennedy, go.fidelity.com/8k6p2. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, West Bridgewater.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 10, 2019
