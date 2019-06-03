|
William "Bill" Herbert Holmes, 72, of Manchester, N.H. passed away May 29, 2019. Born July 16, 1946 to Herbert and Alice Holmes, he was raised in West Bridgewater, Mass. As co-captain as the football team and known in high school as "the best farmer in the school" Bill went on to graduate from Stockbridge School of Agriculture at UMass Amherst. Bill loved working on the family farm "Holmes Hill". Bill lived there until moving to Tennessee where he developed a love for country music while working for the Opryland hotel and formed many great relationships with his co-workers. He was the husband of Roberta (Rehling) Holmes for 37 years. Bill is survived and will be missed by his sister Linda of New York, and brothers Richard of Chicopee, and Dennis of Bridgewater; his children Kimberly of Raynham, William T. of Brockton, Gregory of Manchester and grandson Michael and other loved ones. Services will be private. The family asks, in lieu of flowers for donations to be made in Bill's memory to the Jocelyn Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Place, Suite 745, Boston, MA 02215.
Published in The Enterprise on June 3, 2019