William "Bill" Herbert Holmes, 72, of Manchester, N.H. left his earthly body May 29, 2019. He was born July 16, 1946 to Herbert and Alice Holmes and was raised in West Bridgewater, Mass. He was the co-captain of the football team at West Bridgewater High and also participated in Marching Band, Orchestra, and the Chorus. Known as "The best farmer in the school." Bill went on to graduate from Stockbridge School of Agriculture at UMass Amherst, with a A.S. Degree in Horticulture. Bill loved working on the family farm "Holmes Hill". He was a true horticulturist and loved every type of plant, flower and tree. He loved digging his hands in the earth and taking care of the land. Bill lived in West Bridgwater until moving to Tennessee in 1990 where he was able to appreciate his love of Country, Bluegrass and Cajun Music. He had a 15 year career at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel and formed many great relationships with his co-workers, specifically Harlan Richter and his wife Sandy, before retiring from the hotel. During his time in Tennessee Bill also cared for an exotic animal farm and later kept Emu's at his farm in Alexandria, Tenn. before moving back to N.H. in 2005. Bill or "Big Guy" (his son Gregory's nickname for him) was a loving, kind, quiet and caring gentleman who loved the beach, Moxie, Sailing Ships, John Deere, Massey Ferguson, Star Trek, Star Gate, seafood, political reading and was an avid Jimmy Buffet and Margaritaville fan. You could always catch him in a Hawai'ian shirt and sunglasses. Bill enjoyed taking trips across the country and visiting local places of interest such as Bar Harbor, Maine. Cape Cod, Mass. and Rockport, Mass. The home of his favorite and most painted building the "Motif #1". He was the devoted husband of his loving wife Roberta (Rehling) Holmes for 37 years. There was not a moment he wasn't making sure his "Queenie" was kept with everything she needed. He is preceded by his great-niece Amanda Curry of Chicopee, Mass. Bill is survived and will be missed by his sister Linda of Naples, Fla. His brother Richard and wife Gail of Chicopee, Mass. Their children his niece Carline and her husband Christopher Winslow, his great-niece Arabella and great-nephew Cole of Windsor, Conn.. Niece Kimberly and her children his great-nephews Ryan and Christian of Chicopee, Mass. His brother Dennis and wife Linda of Bridgewater, Mass. His children Gregory R. of Manchester, N.H. Kimberly A. and her son, his grandson Michael Roy of Raynham, Mass., William T. and wife Jessica of Brockton, Mass. Christopher and wife Christine and their children, his grandsons Nickolas and Jacob of Fon du lac, Wis. All of whom he loved very dearly. A memorial will be held privately in the summer. The family asks, in lieu of flowers for donations to be made in Bill's memory to: Jocelyn Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Place, Suite 745, Boston, MA 02215 and The Carl J. And Ruth Shapiro Cardiovascular Center, 70 Francis St., Boston, MA 02115
Published in The Enterprise on June 9, 2019