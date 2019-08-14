|
William H. Totman Sr., 89, a lifelong resident of Stoughton, passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan Medical Center after a brief illness. He was the husband of the late Mary J. (McPhillips) Totman. Born in Boston, a son of the late William J.R. and Caroline G. (Hayward) Totman, he was raised in Stoughton and was educated at Norfolk Agricultural High School and graduated from Stoughton High School. He continued his education at UMass studying agricultural. A veteran of the U.S. Army he served during the Korean war as a corporal and was honorably discharged. William began his professional working career in the dairy business taking over his parents business. Later, he switched working careers and entered the construction industry. William along with his late wife Mary, founded and operated Equipment 138 Rental in Stoughton and A1 Sanitary Pumping of Stoughton. A big part of William's life was boating with his late wife Mary and his passion for the peacefulness of the ocean. He was active with the 4-H and was awarded several first prizes for his show cows and he was a member of the Massachusetts Snow & Ice Contractors Association. William is survived by his children, William H. Totman Jr. of Middleboro, Christopher Totman and his wife Cindy of Stoughton, Timothy Totman and his companion Pauline of Stoughton, Jonathan Totman and his wife Susan of Raynham, Heidi Prisco of Holbrook and Jamie Totman and his wife Robin of Stoughton; 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte.138) Easton. Interment with military honors will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 12:30 p.m. Visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be sent to Old Colony Hospice Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
