William (Bill) J. Boyd Sr. , age 83, of Bridgewater passed peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019. He was comforted by his wife of 62 years, Anne L. (Cyr) Boyd. Bill was the son of the late Francis J. Boyd Sr. and Bernice M. (Randall) Boyd. He was born in Brockton on Nov. 27, 1935. When he was young, the family moved to West Bridgewater where Bill graduated in 1955 from West Bridgewater High. Bill was also a proud co-captain of the varsity football team and the varsity basketball team. He worked hard his entire life. He began as a paper boy at age 10 and at age 14 he was employed by A.R. Parkers Ice Cream in East Bridgewater. After graduation he worked for Wrights Greenhouse for many years before fulfilling his dream as a truck driver. He was employed by Bourne Transportation for many years and Yellow Freight before retiring. He was a member of the Teamsters Union Local 653 in which he was very proud to be a part of. Bill was a loving and devoted husband and father. He was a huge fan of the New England Patriots and enjoyed working in his yard. He loved fishing with his children and his close friends. He and Anne vacationed in New Hampshire with their young family for many years. Later in life, Bill and Anne vacationed in Aruba numerous times and Bermuda. After retirement, Bill and Anne spent many years taking trips along the eastern seaboard. In addition to his wife, Anne, he is survived by his three loving children, Kathleen Caruso of N.H., William Boyd Jr. and his wife Deborah of Fla., and Teresa Whiting of Bridgewater. He was blessed with five grandchildren; Amy, Michael, Thomas Sr., David, and Jason. He was also the proud great-grandfather to Nicholas, Calvin, Natalia, Thomas Jr., and Ethan. Bill is also survived by his siblings, Francis J. Boyd Jr. and his wife Marylou, Lawrence Boyd and Joan Whitney. He was predeceased by siblings Doreen Burrus and Randall Boyd. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. All are cordially invited to the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater on Tuesday, April 30, for visitation from 5 - 8 p.m. A funeral home service will be held on Wednesday, May 1, at 11 a.m. followed by burial at Pine Hill Cemetery. The family request donations in Bills memory be sent to Life Care of West Bridgewater, Old Colony Hospice, for the compassionate care that he received in his last few months. Also, Donations can also be made to . For online guest book and direction's visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett Funeral Home 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 29, 2019