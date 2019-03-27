|
|
William J. Galvin, 83, of Queensbury, N.Y., passed away on March 22, 2019, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Bill was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., May 17, 1935, and was the son of Harold F. Galvin and Mary E. Bulson Galvin. Bill graduated from Walden High School in Walden, N.Y., in 1953. He received a BS in Hotel Administration from Cornell University in 1957, where he was a member of the Seal and Serpent Society and the Newman Club. Bill was a Captain in the Air Force serving from 1957 to 1964. He served duty in Reno, Nev., and R.A.F. Lakenheath, England, and as an Assistant Professor of Air Science and Tactics at Manhattan College, Riverdale, N.Y. He married Anne Gately Gallagher on April 4, 1959, and raised a family in New Windsor, N.Y. Bill was president of Gallagher Truck Leasing Corporation and vice-president of Gallagher Truck Center in Newburgh, N.Y., from 1964 to 1989; he was the Director of the Mid-Hudson Traffic Club and served on the Board of Directors for the Mid-Hudson Region, N.Y., State Motor Truck Association. In retirement, he and Anne split the year between Vero Beach, Fla., and their log cabin near Loon Lake in the Adirondacks of N.Y. He was active in his communities and parishes and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Elks Club, and the Rotary Club. Bill volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and as a docent for the NY Military Museum in Saratoga, N.Y. Bill was a historian, outdoorsman, and a vivid storyteller. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, family man, and friend and for his brilliant sense of humor. Bill is survived by his daughter, Anne Gately Collins and her husband Joseph Collins of Bridgewater, Mass.; his son, William J Galvin Jr. and his wife Amy Dufort Galvin of Ballston Spa, N.Y.; his son, Patrick Ryan Galvin and his wife Dina Bucello Galvin of Ballston Spa, N.Y.; and his grandchildren, Matthew Collins, Kathleen Collins, Madison Galvin, Ava Galvin, Ryan Galvin, Connor Galvin, and Carolyn Galvin; his brother-in-law, Edward F.X. Gallagher and his wife Cornelia of New Paltz, N.Y.; and his sister-in-law, Mary Roach of Kingston, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Bill was predeceased by his wife, Anne, his grandson, Jeremiah J. Collins II, and his brother-in-law, Charles C. Roach. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 103 Center St., Bridgewater, Mass. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery with full military honors. At Bill's request, there will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's name and mailed to , 4 Atrium Dr., Albany, NY 12205 or online donations can be made at www2.heart.org/goto/BillGalvin to support the families fundraising efforts for AHA.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 27, 2019