William J. Rimovitz, 77, of Brockton for the past 55 years, died peacefully in his home on May 24, 2020, surrounded by family after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Billy was the devoted husband of Gwen (Garaffo) Rimovitz; loving father of Patricia Nolan and her husband William of East Bridgewater, and Cheryl Devereaux and her husband Paul of Bridgewater; "Fun Papa" of Kristen Nolan, Sean Nolan, Kara Devereaux and Amanda Devereaux, who he loved dearly; brother of Helen Rimovitz of Quincy, Joseph Rimovitz and wife Christine of Quincy, and the late Virginia Fleming; adoring brother-in-law of Linda Kearney of Bridgewater, who always made sure he had something sweet to eat; and a dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Helen (Kinski) and William Rimovitz. A member of Union Local 1445 for over 40 years, he was a dedicated employee of Stop & Shop Company for many years. Billys family would like to thank all who took care of him, from the Brockton VNA and Abbott Home Care of Avon. Special thanks to nurses Melissa McDougall and Jason McAvoy. If you would like to remember Billy in some way, please consider making a donation to Stepping Stones for Stella, (www.steppingstonesforstella.org) or the American Parkinson's Disease Association Massachusetts Chapter. Respectfully, due to the current COVID-19 crisis funeral services are private. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on May 27, 2020