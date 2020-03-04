|
William L. Clapp, age 74, died peacefully in the presence of his loving family on Sunday, March 1, 2020, from complications of mesothelioma. Bill, as he was known, was the son of the late Stuart and Virginia (Monroe) Clapp and grew up along the California coast, later making Bridgewater his home for more than 40 years. Bill graduated from Woodside High School, Class of 1963, and while attending junior college, enlisted in the U.S. Navy. His service in the Navy included three deployments around South America, the North Atlantic, and to the Mediterranean aboard the USS Witek and USS McCloy. Bill's Navy service also brought him to the east coast where he was stationed at the New London, CT and Newport, RI naval bases and at the Charlestown, Naval Shipyard. In July of 1967, with his shipmate and best friend Rick Copp, the two would meet a group of young women at a USO YMCA dance held in Boston. Bill began dating Susan Palladino and Rick started dating her best friend, Patricia Foley. After brief courtships, Bill married Susan, Rick married Pat, and both couples and their families remained lifelong friends. After the Navy, Bill attended Bentley College night school under the GI Bill and earned a bachelor's degree in accounting. Bill was the consummate hard worker who often said, "A job worth doing is a job worth doing well". He was employed as a bookkeeper and company controller in the advertising specialty field for more than 20 years before working for Bank of America as a field examiner for 15 years. Over the years, he also worked nights and weekends supporting local businesses with their bookkeeping and computer needs. Later in life, Bill started his own business, C.A.S.H. Bookkeeping Services, Inc. (the acronym formed from the names of his beloved children) which he ran from his home office. Bill treasured spending time with his four children and seven grandchildren. When his kids were younger he coached their soccer teams and also helped his son become an Eagle Scout with Troop 35 in Bridgewater. He loved reading, crossword puzzles, and most importantly maintaining a witty disposition and humorous outlook on life. Bill was the loving husband of Susan L. Clapp of Bridgewater and devoted father of Christopher W. Clapp and his wife Robin of Rehoboth, Heather A. Date and her husband Jack of Arlington, VA, Sara P. Gaiero and her husband Jim of West Hartford, CT, and Amanda S. Lawrence of Bridgewater. He was the proud "Pops" of Trevor, Daniel, Ryan, Avery, Addison, Mya, and Hayden, and brother of the late Nancy Clapp. He is survived by many loving relatives and friends. All are cordially invited to the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater, for visiting hours on Monday March 9, from 4-8pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Ann Church, 660 North Main St, Raynham, on Tuesday, March 10 at 10 a.m. followed by a burial (next to his best friend Rick) at Pleasant St. Cemetery, Raynham. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made online at www.bwhgiving.org or checks may be sent to Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH) to support the Patient Care Services and Education Fund, BWH Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd floor, Boston, MA 02116. For online guest book and directions, please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020