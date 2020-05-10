Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0254
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for William Flynn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William L. Flynn Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William L. Flynn Jr. Obituary
William L. Flynn Jr., 84, of Brockton passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, with his family by his side. He was the father of William L. Flynn III and his wife Julie Flynn, Kellie (Flynn) Smith and her husband Dickie Smith Jr. and Robert Flynn and his wife Laura Flynn and grandfather of Hannah and Grace Flynn, Kylee and Dylan Smith and Abigail and RJ Flynn. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For full obituary, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, Brockton.
Published in The Enterprise on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -