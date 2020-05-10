|
William L. Flynn Jr., 84, of Brockton passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, with his family by his side. He was the father of William L. Flynn III and his wife Julie Flynn, Kellie (Flynn) Smith and her husband Dickie Smith Jr. and Robert Flynn and his wife Laura Flynn and grandfather of Hannah and Grace Flynn, Kylee and Dylan Smith and Abigail and RJ Flynn. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For full obituary, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, Brockton.
Published in The Enterprise on May 10, 2020