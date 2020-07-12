William L. Flynn, Jr., 84, of Brockton passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 with his family by his side. Born in Brockton on October 11, 1935, he was the son of the late William L. and Mary E. (Tierney) Flynn. William was a graduate of Oliver Ames High School Class of 1953. Following graduation, he joined the United States Marine Corps serving in the Korean War. He was a division salesman for Horizon Beverage Coastal and retired in 2001. He is survived by his children, William L. Flynn, III and his wife Julie, Kellie (Flynn) Smith and her husband Dickie Smith, Jr. and Robert Flynn and his wife Laura; his grandchildren, Hannah and Grace Flynn, Kylee and Dylan Smith and Abigail and RJ Flynn; his siblings, Alyce Whalen, Jack Flynn, Minnie Flynn, Sheila McCorkle, James Flynn and Susan Casey; and several nieces and nephews. William was also the brother of the late Karen Meade, godfather of the late Deven Clukey and Uncle of the late SSGT Robert J. McGuire, Jr., United States Air Force Special Ops. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Blvd, Suite 102, PMB 609, Oceanside, CA 92057 or semperfifund.org/
donate. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 17th at 10:30 AM in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St. (Rt. 123) Brockton followed by interment in the VA National Cemetery in Bourne. Calling hours Thursday, July 16th from 4:00-7:00 PM. For online guestbook, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome. com.