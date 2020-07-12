1/1
William L. Flynn Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William L. Flynn, Jr., 84, of Brockton passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 with his family by his side. Born in Brockton on October 11, 1935, he was the son of the late William L. and Mary E. (Tierney) Flynn. William was a graduate of Oliver Ames High School Class of 1953. Following graduation, he joined the United States Marine Corps serving in the Korean War. He was a division salesman for Horizon Beverage Coastal and retired in 2001. He is survived by his children, William L. Flynn, III and his wife Julie, Kellie (Flynn) Smith and her husband Dickie Smith, Jr. and Robert Flynn and his wife Laura; his grandchildren, Hannah and Grace Flynn, Kylee and Dylan Smith and Abigail and RJ Flynn; his siblings, Alyce Whalen, Jack Flynn, Minnie Flynn, Sheila McCorkle, James Flynn and Susan Casey; and several nieces and nephews. William was also the brother of the late Karen Meade, godfather of the late Deven Clukey and Uncle of the late SSGT Robert J. McGuire, Jr., United States Air Force Special Ops. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Blvd, Suite 102, PMB 609, Oceanside, CA 92057 or semperfifund.org/ donate. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 17th at 10:30 AM in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St. (Rt. 123) Brockton followed by interment in the VA National Cemetery in Bourne. Calling hours Thursday, July 16th from 4:00-7:00 PM. For online guestbook, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome. com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0254
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Russell & Pica Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved