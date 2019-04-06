|
|
William Michael Buckley, a former member of the Holbrook School Committee, an advocate for the children of Holbrook early and late in life, and an exemplar of service to others, died suddenly after being stricken at his home on Thursday morning, April 4, 2019. He was 70 years old. "Billy" was the oldest of William T. and the late Claire E. Buckley's six children. Born in Brockton on September 10, 1947, he graduated Holbrook High School in 1966 where he served as Class President. He was a member of the 1965 Holbrook High basketball team that reached the Class D final at Boston Garden and was captain of the Bulldog golf team. He spent a great deal of his youth playing at Thorny Lea and DW Field Golf Club where he would spend the summers of his youth as a caddie. He attended the College of the Holy Cross, graduating in 1974. In the interim, he left school voluntarily to enlist in the United States Army in the midst of the Vietnam War. He was assigned as an Army medic to Germany where he discovered his eventual profession and one of his many passions. But first, after his military service, he began a successful basketball coaching career serving as the Rockland High Junior Varsity girls coach and coaching many Holbrook junior high players in the annual Charlestown Basketball Tournament. He then answered another service calling, gaining acceptance into the Wake Forest University Physician Assistant program. It was there he met his wife Elizabeth Davies and the couple had a son William Taylor Buckley, who would become the center of his universe. Billy served as on many heart and liver surgical teams during his brilliant career as a physician's assistant but was most proud of his work at the Lahey Clinic in Burlington. Billy's work ethic was second to none and it was not unusual for him to stay with a patient from the prep period of the operation to the completion and recovery period. After retiring from the Lahey Clinic, Billy returned to Holbrook to become the primary caregiver for his parents, William T Buckley, the former principal of Holbrook High School and Claire E. Buckley, a longtime Brockton school teacher who passed away in 2012. The return to Holbrook also served as a springboard for his spirit of volunteerism and he became Holbrook's most tireless advocate for students. He would spend hours taking care of the athletic fields around Holbrook, oftentimes at his own expense. He also became very active with H-Cam, the Holbrook cable station where he would work the camera and broadcast Holbrook athletic events, He was honored by the Class of 2015 who asked him to speak at graduation. As recently as two years ago, he served as a volunteer assistant basketball coach for the Holbrook boys basketball team. Billy is survived by his son, William Taylor Buckley of Newport Rhode Island and his former wife, Elizabeth, of Barrington Rhode Island. He also leaves behind his father William T. Buckley of Holbrook, his siblings Jane A. Buckley of Duxbury, Susan Nagle and her husband Ron of Abington, Mary Claire Buckley of Portland Oregon, Paul G. Buckley and his wife Mary Beth of Wakefield and Robert F. Buckley and his wife Jennifer of East Bridgewater. He is also survived by five nephews and nieces who saw him as role model. He also leaves behind hundreds of Holbrook children spanning 50 years to whom he gave whatever time, treasure, and talent he had to offer. This most especially includes Jerimiah King, Holbrook High's all-time leading basketball scorer with whom he shared a special bond. Reposing at the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 S. Franklin St., Holbrook, until 9:30 a.m. Monday followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, Holbrook. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home. Private graveside services will take place in Forest Chapel Cemetery, Barrington, R.I. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the William M. Buckley Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Abington Bank, 95 North Franklin Street, Holbrook, MA 02343. To leave a sympathy message, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 6, 2019