William M. "Bill" Chiles, 77, formerly of Abington and Pembroke, died Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Cape Cod Hospital, after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of Mary (Ferrari) Chiles; and beloved father of Melanie Chiles. Family and friends are invited to attend his visiting hours on Wednesday, May 15, between 4-7 p.m. in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 1324 Belmont St., Brockton, MA 02301 or , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114. For full obituary, online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 14, 2019
