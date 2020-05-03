|
William D. "Mac" McClelland Jr., age 71, of Brockton died April 23, 2020 at his home under the care of his wife and hospice. He was the devoted husband of June B. (Turner) McClelland. Mac was born in Peabody, a son of William and Lucy (Gallant) McClelland and was raised on the North Shore. For the past thirty six years he lived in Brockton. Following his graduation from Danvers High School in 1967, Mac enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served in the Marines for twenty years and retired as a Master Sergeant. Mac worked as an electronic technician for the U.S. Postal Service in Brockton and retired in 2012. Mac was a very active member of the East Bridgewater Commercial Club. He loved to build and fix things and was always willing to help anyone. Mac will be remembered as being the kindest, sweetest and most thoughtful man who was especially proud of his family, friends and being a Marine. Mac was the father of Terri Morgan of SC, Bill McClelland and his wife Alyssa of SC, George Willis and his wife Kelly of Plymouth and Jessica Pollock and her husband Chris of Blackstone. He leaves ten grandchildren Scott, Gigi, Marie, Nate, Fernando, Jeremiah, Sydney, William, Madison and Jonathon. He was the brother of Joanne Sanchez of NH, Larry McClelland of FL, Bruce McClelland and Carole McClelland both of NH and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Mac's life will be held at a later date. Please consider a donation in Mac's name to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. For online condolences please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
