|
|
William P. Gilmore Jr., age 76, of Brockton, died February 13, 2020 following a long illness. Bill was born in Brockton, son of the late William P. and Elizabeth (Leahy) Gilmore, and stepson of the late Jeanne (Collette) Gilmore. He was a graduate of St. Patrick's Parochial School, Brockton High School and Brockton Business College. Bill was employed by Garvey Transport of Holbrook for 25 years, retiring in 2008. Bill was a longtime communicant of St. Margaret's and Our Lady of Lourdes Churches. He served as a Eucharistic minister and was a member of the Holy Name Society and Knights of Columbus. In younger days, Bill enjoyed summers at Rexhame Beach with family, ice skating and watching professional sports. In later years, he devoted himself to the Pro-Life movement and caring for his step mother. Bill is survived by his sisters Ellen Gilmore of Brookline, Maureen Harrill and her husband Janson Jay of Roanoke, Va., and Jeanne Hamann and her husband Douglas McLaughlin of Philadelphia, Pa. He was the uncle of Audrey Guretse, Catherine Andrews, Michaela Volkmar, and Elizabeth Hamann; and great-uncle of nine. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123), Brockton, Wednesday 4 - 7 p.m. The funeral procession will gather at the funeral home Thursday at 10 a.m. for a funeral Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Bill's name to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, SW 120, Boston, MA 02215. For condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 17, 2020