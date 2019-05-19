|
William Paul Bill Holmes of Lakeville passed away May 15, 2018. Born April 4, 1948, to William H. Holmes and Lorraine Mallon Holmes, in Wareham, he was the third of seven children. Bill was proud to serve in the Marine Corps and completed two tours of active duty in Vietnam 1966-1970, where he earned several medals including the Vietnamese Service Medal with 3 stars and the Purple Heart Medal with 1 star. Bill was a lifetime member of the Veteran's of Foreign Wars and a lifetime member of . Bill was predeceased by his parents and brothers Bradford and Frederick. Bill leaves behind a daughter, Julie Anne Holmes Van Dyne her husband Andrew Jay Van Dyne of Madison, N.H.; three granddaughters, Chloe, Nadia, and Vanessa, who were the apple of his eye. He also leaves his sisters, Donna Finneran of Middleboro, and longtime partner Jim Koehane of Norton, Cindy Cobb and her husband Brian Cobb of Lakeville, Susan Holmes of Northfield, N.H.; brother, Jeffrey Holmes of Northfield, N.H.; as well as several nieces and nephews. During his short fight with cancer, Bill was taken care of by Jessica of Beacon Hospice who helped provide care and comfort during his last few months. The family would like to thank all of the staff at Beacon and Jordan Hospital who made his transition peaceful. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the . Bill's graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. For directions or to send a condolence to the family, please visit www.d-mfh.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 19, 2019