William Patrick Medlin of East Boston, died November 19, 2019, at age 38. He was the loving son of Karen Cotto of Centerville and William Medlin of Lawrence; loving brother of John and Erin Medlin both of Barnstable; loving uncle of Michael Medlin; beloved grandson of the late John and Mary Manning and Bluford and Helen Medlin; lovingly remembered by his aunts, uncles, and cousins. Also lovingly remembered by his girlfriend, Dayanna Salgado and her family. William graduated from Barnstable High School, class of 2000, and Boston University. Funeral from the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams St., Abington, Monday, Nov. 25, at 8 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in St. Bridget Church, Abington, 9 a.m. Visitation Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Interment in St. Patrick Cemetery, Rockland. For complete notice, flowers, and directions, www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 22, 2019