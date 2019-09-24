|
|
William Pritchard, of Tamarac, Fla., formerly of Holbrook, Mass., died on August 13, 2019, after a period of declining health, at the age of 71. He was born in Quincy, Mass., son of the late Clark Pritchard and Audrey (Ash) Pritchard and brother of Robert Pritchard. Bill grew up in Holbrook, graduated from Holbrook High School, received a BS in Business Administration from Northeastern University, a JD from Suffolk University Law School, was a member of the Bar in good standing and was a Special Assistant District Attorney for Plymouth County. Although he had no children, he did contribute greatly to the town of Holbrook in many ways. He was a town official for 30 years and a member of the Planning Board for over 27 years, serving 20 years as Planning Board chairman. Bill served on several town committees, and during his term in office as an original member of the Town of Holbrook Historical Society; he incorporated it as a non-profit corporation and acquired the town's original one room red schoolhouse as its headquarters. He was also an accomplished artist, who often served as a judge at Sci Fi and Fantasy and historical conventions. He was a lifetime member and former vice president of the Military Historical Society of Massachusetts. He served five terms as secretary and four terms as president of the Military Collectors of New England, was a member of the Company of Military Historians and was awarded Grand Master for his modeling at Historicon. He had models that have been on display at the National Park Service Historic sites at Bunker Hill and Concord Massachusetts for over 40 years, created dioramas for Military Collectors of New England exhibitions in the Boston Museum of Fine Arts and at Heritage Plantation in Sandwich, Mass. Memorial visiting hours will be held at Hurley Funeral Home, 127 So. Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Holbrook, on Thursday, September 26, from 5-7 p.m., followed by a service at 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Should friends desire, memorial contributions can be made in his name to the . For online guest book and directions, please visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 24, 2019