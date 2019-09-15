|
William R. Fitts Jr., age 62 years, son of Jacqueline (White) and the late William R. Fitts, passed away August 17, 2019, as a result of a massive stroke. William went by many names, Bill, Billy, Fittzy, "Poppa Willy", son, brother, dad, and friend. Bill lived most of his life in East and West Bridgewater, known as a master auto and Harley Davidson motorcycle mechanic. Bill graduated from the Harley Davidson School of Motor Services in Milwaukee, Wis., and practiced his trade at Monty's Cycle Shop in West Bridgewater. Everyone who knew Bill knows he loved to race and work on bikes for himself and his friends. When away from motorcycles, his other hobbies included hunting and fishing in season, camping, watching NASCAR, listening to country western music, or just tinkering with something challenging. Bill is survived by his two children, Emily and Keith. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Brian and Kevin, as well as his father. A memorial service for Bill will be held on October 4, from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 35 Spring St., East Bridgewater. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 15, 2019