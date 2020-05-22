|
|
William Bill Rudolph of Plymouth, died peacefully, on May 19th in Plymouth. He was the husband of deceased wife Grace. Father of Tim Rudolph and his wife Catherine of Boxborough, King Rudolph and his wife Ellen of Plymouth, Christopher Rudolph of Lakewood, WA, Christine Stapleton and her husband Dale of Bridgeton, ME, Amy Rudolph of Portland, ME and Rebecca Rudolph of Fall River. Survived by his sister Nancy Keating of NH and brother Richard Rudolph of Georgetown. Grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of 6. Born in Weymouth on March 5, 1941, son of the late Louis Rudolph and Laura (Richmond) Rudolph. He graduated from Melrose High School and attended Wentworth Institute. A long-time builder in Boston and Cambridge, he walked steel during the construction of the Prudential Center (and fell off the 40th floor one of many lives and stories). His work as general manager of Commercial Wharf brought him back to Plymouth to lead the renovation and reopening of Cordage Park. You will find the Rudolph Pavilion on the small island in front of the main historic tower dedicated to Bill for many years of service and changes for the Park. He volunteered for and chaired a number of boards and commissions, starting in Halifax and after moving back to Plymouth. Beyond being a devoted husband and dedicated father, his greatest passion was history and preservation projects. He was Old Colony Club Past President. He was a founder of the Plymouth Cordage Historical Society and curator of the Plymouth Cordage Museum. He received great joy connecting history to families and changes in America and its hometown. Visiting hours will be delayed at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court St., North Plymouth until Thursday, June 18 from 4 p.m. till 7 p.m. A Service of remembrance will be held on Friday, June 19th at 10:30 a.m. in the Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to the Cranberry Hospice at the Jordan Hospital Club Cancer Center, Plymouth. More info and online guestbook please visit www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in The Enterprise on May 22, 2020